Zanu PF’s Taurai Kandishaya Says Those Opposing Mnangagwa Are Stupid

By A Correspondent

Zanu PF youth league official Taurai Kandishaya has stirred controversy with inflammatory remarks aimed at critics of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, bluntly declaring that “those opposing Mnangagwa are stupid.”

In a statement issued Tuesday, Kandishaya specifically took aim at war veteran and political activist Blessed Geza, who has been vocal in his criticism of Mnangagwa’s leadership and is currently leading calls for nationwide protests.

“Geza is not a currency. How can you listen to someone who is not working?” said Kandishaya. “He is bringing negative influence but this will not even work.”

Kandishaya accused Geza of attempting to mislead citizens and destabilize the country through what he described as “baseless activism.”

Geza has been at the forefront of a growing movement protesting what he and others claim are unconstitutional attempts by President Mnangagwa to extend his rule. The activist has called for national demonstrations to push back against these alleged power grabs.

