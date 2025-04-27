ED Bootlicker & Tenderpreneur Mbinga Buried Today

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye |Lazarus T. Chikadaya, a wealthy ZANU PF-linked businessman who rose to prominence through government tenders and political patronage, will be laid to rest today at Destiny Memorial Park in Gweru.

The ZANU PF Midlands Province announced Saturday that Provincial Affairs Minister Owen Ncube will preside over the burial ceremony, which is set to begin at 10:00 AM.

Chikadaya, widely seen as a staunch supporter of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, died early Saturday morning in Harare under undisclosed circumstances.

State media hailed the founder and managing director of Drawlink Civil Engineering, Chikadaya as a “towering figure” in the Midlands’ economic landscape.

However, critics have long pointed to how he built his fortune by securing lucrative government contracts, largely thanks to his loyalty to ZANU PF.

Tributes have flooded social media, with loyalists describing him as a “visionary leader,” a “generous mbinga,” and a”passionate patriot” who never hid his allegiance to the ruling party.

Central Radio 95.8, which first reported his death, called him “a trailblazer whose legacy in civil engineering will not be forgotten.”

Chikadaya’s commanding presence, lavish lifestyle, and unmistakable laugh made him a larger-than-life figure in Gweru’spolitical and business circles.

His funeral proceedings are expected to draw a sizable crowd of party loyalists and business associates.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...