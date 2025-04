JUST IN: Pictures Of ED Gweru Chigananda Burial

Spread the love

The late Lazarus Chikadaya

By Munacho Gwamanda- The pictures below are of the burial of Lazarus Chikadaya, a wealthy Zanu PF tenderpreneur who rose to prominence through government tenders and political patronage.

Chikadaya burial picture 1

The burial took place today at Destiny Memorial Park in Gweru.

Owen Mudha Ncube at Chikadaya burial

Owen “Mudha” Ncube, the Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister and Mnangagwa #2030 Agenda frontman, presided over the burial ceremony.

Chikadaya burial

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...