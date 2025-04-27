Mnangagwa Turns To Mozambique For Redemption: A Tale of Skepticism Over Economic Salvation

By A Correspondent

Despite Zimbabwe’s ongoing economic struggles, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s efforts to forge stronger ties with Mozambique are being met with increasing skepticism.

The promise of an economic turnaround through trade and collaboration between the two countries seems overly optimistic to many critics, who remain doubtful that the pact will lead to the hoped-for prosperity.

While the historical ties between Zimbabwe and Mozambique stretch back centuries—dating as far back as the Munhumutapa Kingdom—today’s realities present a far more complicated picture.

Both nations, struggling under their own sets of economic challenges, are hoping to revive this ancient partnership and use it as a springboard for modern industrialisation and economic growth.

However, many experts question whether such an alliance can overcome the deep-rooted problems that have plagued both nations for decades.

In his recent address at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Awards in Bulawayo, the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Honourable Mangaliso Ndlovu, spoke with optimism about the role of trade in strengthening the Zimbabwe-Mozambique bond.

He remarked, “The trade relationship between Zimbabwe and Mozambique is backdated during the Munhumutapa, and the flow of goods and people between the two sister countries continues to grow. Trade relations should be used as a cornerstone to shape future business relations.”

Yet, despite this call for optimism, critics argue that a simple return to historical trade patterns is not enough to tackle the deep economic woes both nations face. Zimbabwe, in particular, has long struggled with hyperinflation, unemployment, and a crumbling infrastructure. Mozambique, while rich in natural resources, has similarly faced challenges related to political instability and poor governance.

“The idea that economic cooperation with Mozambique will suddenly reverse Zimbabwe’s economic fortunes feels naïve,” one economist remarked, pointing to the challenges both countries face in overcoming corruption, inflation, and the lack of effective governance. “It’s not as simple as signing agreements and hoping for the best. Structural reforms, a stable environment, and investment are far more crucial than historical ties.”

While some businesses in Zimbabwe—such as Econet Wireless and Dinson Iron and Steel—are celebrating awards for their contributions to trade, others remain far more cautious about the true benefits of this newfound relationship with Mozambique. With Zimbabwe’s economy in such dire straits, any optimism surrounding the Zimbabwe-Mozambique pact seems premature, especially when weighed against the harsh realities both countries face.

The questions surrounding the viability of the pact are not just confined to economists or critics in government. The general public, too, is wary. As one local businessman put it: “Trade agreements and ceremonial awards don’t put food on the table. People are asking, ‘When will this really start helping us?’”

As the two nations look to their shared past for inspiration, there’s a growing sense that nostalgia alone won’t deliver the kind of economic revival they desperately need. Economic relationships, no matter how long-standing, cannot thrive unless both countries are able to implement effective reforms, attract investments, and resolve internal issues that continue to plague them. And for now, the public’s skepticism remains palpable. Will the Zimbabwe-Mozambique pact provide the redemption that Mnangagwa is hoping for, or will it simply become another promise unfulfilled in the long list of failed economic initiatives?

In this context, while the rhetoric of trade and collaboration is commendable, it is unlikely to lead to any dramatic changes unless Zimbabwe and Mozambique can confront their internal issues head-on and lay the foundation for long-term stability and growth.

