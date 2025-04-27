Tsikidzi Menace Continues

By A Correspondent

The spread of bed bugs, or “tsikidzi,” across Harare has raised significant concern among residents and various stakeholders, who fear that the pests will continue to infest more areas unless the local authorities take immediate action. The infestation, which is terrorizing numerous households, is rapidly spreading across the capital, prompting calls for intervention from city officials and health experts alike.

The outbreak was first traced to the rundown Mbare flats, which have become the epicenter of the infestation. However, the pests have now spread to several other high-density suburbs, including Mabvuku, Kuwadzana, and Budiriro, leaving residents in a state of growing alarm.

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has attributed the widespread bed bug problem to the trade in second-hand clothes, suggesting that the clothes, which pass through various markets, may have been infested with the pests. “The bed bugs may have been brought in by second-hand clothes, and as they are sold in the market, they spread the infestation,” said Mafume, pointing out the connection between the clothes trade and the rising cases of infestation.

Wisbon Malaya, Secretary-General of the Zimbabwe Chamber of Informal Economy Association, has called on the Harare City Council to take decisive action to tackle the pest problem. He urged the Health Department to take steps to control the bed bugs, including the provision of chemicals for fumigation. “We urge the City of Harare Health Department to consider engaging in serious bed bug control through training on manufacturing homemade bed bug fumigation chemicals so that many people can fumigate their homes,” Malaya said. He further advised informal traders to avoid selling potentially infested products, urging them to “manage the situation” by refraining from trading in such items. Malaya also recommended that public transport operators fumigate their vehicles daily to curb the spread of the pests.

Reuben Akili, director of the Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA), highlighted the long-standing concerns over the deplorable living conditions in Mbare. “The first thing, which we just want to take note of, is that two years ago, CHRA went to court because of the squalid living conditions of Mbare residents,” Akili said. He emphasized that the City of Harare must address these conditions proactively, rather than waiting until the situation worsens. “We have always said in our statements that the City of Harare needs to consider this issue as a pertinent matter and not just be reactive, but to be proactive in ensuring they commence the process of adhering to the court order and also start offering the necessary services to the 59 blocks of flats in Mbare,” Akili added.

The growing bed bug menace continues to strain Harare’s residents, and without prompt action from the city authorities, the pests may continue to spread, worsening the already dire living conditions in many of the affected areas.

