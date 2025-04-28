Mnangagwa Implicated In Arlington Estate Land Corruption

By Political Reporter- Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe has been implicated in a serious document forgery scandal as Nyikavanhu Housing Cooperative takes legal action to reclaim land allegedly grabbed through forged documents at Arlington Estate in Harare.

In the summons filed at the High Court on April 15, 2025, Nyikavanhu Housing Cooperative, represented by Nyamupfukudza and Partners, is demanding the nullification of a February 9, 2024 offer letter awarded to Secureit (Pvt) Ltd, a company linked to cement giant PPC Zimbabwe Limited. The cooperative also seeks the cancellation of Deed of Transfer No. 6168/2024 issued in Secureit’s favour.

The cooperative argues that it was legally allocated Subdivision E of Arlington Estate, measuring 530.25 hectares, by the Ministry of Local Government in January 2006, and that its rights to the land remain valid.

Court documents accuse officials from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, allegedly under the direct influence of Minister Garwe, of orchestrating the illegal allocation of the same land to Secureit without withdrawing Nyikavanhu’s original offer letter.

Investigations into the court filings reveal that Minister Garwe is accused of using his position to facilitate the creation of fraudulent documents that favored PPC Zimbabwe and its associates.

Despite a clear paper trail—including a valid offer letter, confirmation letters from Harare Metropolitan Province and the Civil Aviation Authority, a Government Gazette notice from July 2010, and supportive High Court judgments—the Ministry allegedly issued a new offer letter to PPC in 2024.

Critics argue that this maneuver not only violated existing court orders barring Nyikavanhu’s eviction but also calls into question the competence and integrity of Minister Garwe’s leadership at the Ministry.

Legal experts say issuing a second offer letter for land with a standing and uncontested allocation could amount to gross incompetence, corruption, or abuse of office.

Adding to the controversy, Minister Garwe invited President Emmerson Mnangagwa to officiate at a ceremony handing over the contested “title deeds” to PPC Zimbabwe.

The event, reported in The Herald on April 11, 2025, has sparked further outrage, with observers questioning whether the President was misled into endorsing a transaction tainted by legal and ethical irregularities.

“Why would the President be invited to legitimize a contested deed of transfer?” a legal analyst asked. “Was this a deliberate move to tarnish the President’s image?”

Nyikavanhu Housing Cooperative alleges that Secureit, with backing from Ministry officials, had earlier installed billboards claiming ownership of the land in 2017, leading to prolonged legal disputes.

It was during one of these proceedings that Secureit produced the disputed offer letter and deed of transfer now at the center of the scandal.

The cooperative is now seeking an immediate court order to interdict Secureit from occupying the land and for the Sheriff of the High Court to evict the company if necessary.

Nyikavanhu also wants the Ministry permanently barred from reallocating any part of the land and is demanding costs against Secureit and the Ministry on a higher scale.

Efforts to reach Nyikavanhu Housing Cooperative, PPC Zimbabwe, and officials from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works were unsuccessful, as calls to their offices went unanswered.

The High Court matter is yet to be set down for hearing.

