Prophet Andrew Wutaunashe Abandoned by Botswana Crowds After Demanding A Brand-New Car From Tswana Churches

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Francistown, Botswana – Barely 5 months after demanding that Botswana citizens must buy him a brand new car, Prophet Andrew Wutaunashe, who is Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s kingmaker, has revealed he has been deserted by large crowds of followers in Botswana — a stunning fallout following a scandal over his demands for a brand-new car from his congregation last Christmas.

Wutaunashe made the announcement during an emotional sermon on Sunday, April 27, 2025- in Francistown, admitting that not only had ordinary church members left him, but also Archbishop Kuleletse, the leading bishop of his Botswana church, had formally cut ties.

In a lengthy and prayer-laden address, Wutaunashe tried to console his remaining flock:

Barely 3 years after telling @JustinWelby @churchofengland

that his UK trip is because he is troubled for the poor, Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ‘giant-bellied’ prophet, Andrew Wutaunashe, 5 days ago, demands a car from poor Botswana church members (pictured). The preacher advised by… https://t.co/uDQbeJ6Q95 pic.twitter.com/UXfqzFzfCh — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 20, 2024

“Archbishop Kuleletse felt that he should leave us,” Wutaunashe said. “I personally thought that he shouldn’t, but he said that he felt that is what God wants him to do… but we might just pray for him; keep on loving him.”

The dramatic collapse in support follows a major exposé by the ZimEye news network, which revealed how Wutaunashe had demanded a brand-new vehicle from his poor Botswana congregation — to be delivered within four months — at a time when he was also condemning Western nations for supposedly lacking compassion for the needy.

In his Christmas sermon last December, Wutaunashe had declared his expectation:

“I know all the bishops love me… so at Easter camp next year, the bishops will give me a car… I won’t tell them what type, otherwise they will be in shock.”

The ZimEye exposé triggered widespread anger, particularly among Botswana citizens, who felt betrayed by a leader they once trusted. Members accused him of exploiting their loyalty while living lavishly at their expense.



Andrew Wutaunashe speaking at the weekend

A Church in Crisis

In his Sunday sermon, Wutaunashe tried to frame the mass desertions as part of a divine process:

“Don’t worry about sons who go away; they will always come back… even Jesus went away from his Father but came back.”

Despite the hopeful rhetoric, the departure of Archbishop Kuleletse is seen as a massive blow to Wutaunashe’s operations in Botswana, a country that was once a stronghold for his regional influence.

The preacher, visibly shaken, launched into a prayer asking for blessings on Kuleletse’s new path and encouraged his remaining followers to rebuild the Francistown church “to a greater later glory.”

Wutaunashe also took the opportunity to pray for the Zimbabwean government, notably for Emmerson Mnangagwa, urging divine intervention to “bring to completion” what he called Mnangagwa’s “work of peace and progress.”

Meanwhile:

Latest revelations suggest that at the time of writing another compounding scandal involving a still to be named son of a bishop who was at the time ofthe desertion having an affair with the wife of another senior church leader.

Looking Ahead

As Wutaunashe struggles to rebuild in Francistown, questions remain about his broader credibility across Southern Africa, especially amid rising scrutiny of self-styled prophets and their financial dealings. Whether he can recover from this scandal remains to be seen.

FULL TRANSCRIPT:

I keep promising myself that I will find myself to Francistown just to comfort myself and to comfort you that Archbishop Kuleletse felt that he should leave us, I personally thought that he shouldn’t but he said that he felt that is what God wants him to do, so that he can start another work or something, but we might just pray for him; keep on loving him; and me my Prayer I was thinking of it this morning that you shouldn’t worry about sons who go away they will always come back because you see Jesus even Jesus went away from his father but he came back; say hallelujah; I know you are not Father so you won’t know, so I will always be longing that I will see Bishop Kuleletse; but anyway God has allowed it so let the wheel be done so you must go on and build a great church in Francis town. I heard someone say this is the home of Christ Africa who was saying that? Was it you? You must go and build it again so I have taken it seriously. Amen, he better build it. You better build it because if you don’t, somebody else will do it.. you hear someone say this is the home of Chris at AFRICA in the village in Zimbabwe, but let’s pray. Let’s start by just raising our hands. Let’s pray for Archie Bishop. And let’s pray that God will guide his footsteps…. Father we thank you for your servant who led his sheep for so many years Father you know where he stands right now we put him in your hands Lord that heavenly father your purposes will be achieved through his life in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ that it will be well with him that his footsteps will be guided by you thank you heavenly father Above all you gave us is not just people, but it’s the vision; let the vision fulfil in this place as you gave us longer ago bless us oh God today as we come before you; we now thank you for the nation of Botswana and we give you things for Kings, for our president in this nation Heavenly Father; for the whole cabinet and leaders; and we pray that you may put your hand of guidance in the way they lead heavenly father by bringing a peaceable life; and progress and the prosperity of Botswana; in the name of the Lord Jesus; remember in your special way the travails of Zimbabwe; we pray in the name of Jesus that you may also fulfil Philippians one verse six the work you began through Emmerson Mnangagwa by helping to bring to completion two piece undisturbed in the nation your plan and your progress will prevail in the nation, but today as we come before you remember every nation in which heavenly father you have been able to put the footprint of this church bless those nations or father heavenly father as we cry unto you remember also my father at the convention my father which is taking place in UK from this Friday onwards in the city of Leeds we pray that you may visit us even in greater ways of Father in the name of the Lord Jesus but today touch everyone and bless us heavenly father in the revelation of your word and let there be hope; and there be a new confidence in every life Satan I bind you and I discard you your Demons and spirits that take away revelation we cast you away in the name of Jesus we command the veil to be lifted and I say in the name of Jesus they shall be yes a revelation blessing and upwards movement for everyone who hears this word and father I now pray in particular for this church oh God here in Francistown, put my feet here as your apostle in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ by this presence today you may give this Church and new beginning in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ may the glory of the latter house of the Francistown citywide family of God Church will be greater than that of the former and in this place there will be peace in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ. I bless these people that they will stand to build this work and that they will not despise the day of small things but that they will be faithful and that oh God this will be a great house beautiful for you my father thank you Father in Jesus name let’s clap our hands unto the Lord. And say Amen; Turn to your neighbour and smile and shake their hand and give a big Francistown smile and say welcome to the Francistown … citywide family of God Church, tell them this is the church we are building to a greater later glory; shout hallelujah, praise God: let’s be seated in God’s presence.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...