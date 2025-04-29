Geza Exposes How Tagwirei’s Now Richer than Strive Masiyiwa Without A Single Product To Display At ZITF

Blessed Geza Exposes Alleged $1.9 Billion Corruption Scandal Tied to Kudakwashe Tagwirei and Emmerson Mnangagwa

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | 29 April 2025

BULAWAYO – In an explosive revelation made on the aftermath of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), activist and whistleblower Cde Blessed Geza accused businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei of amassing unprecedented wealth through state-sponsored corruption, surpassing telecommunications mogul Strive Masiyiwa—despite having not a single product to showcase.

Speaking publicly on Tuesday, Geza detailed what he described as a systematic looting scheme involving military-owned companies, state assets, and debt write-offs orchestrated with the full knowledge and support of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“You need to know how Tagwirei made money. First of all, he started with one service station called Takunda,” Geza began. “Soon after that, we heard of Command Agriculture. We later discovered it wasn’t his money—it was government money he never returned.”



According to Geza, Tagwirei’s wealth ballooned through the appropriation of government and army-linked firms, including platinum interests under Great Dyke Investments (GDI), the Sandawana emerald mine, and entities under liquidation. He alleged Tagwirei accrued a staggering USD900 million in unsecured debt and later “offset” it by transferring shares in Kuvimba Mining House—an entity he claimed was fraudulently revalued and used to erase liabilities without government receiving actual cash.

"Let me assure you as long as I keep coming to you, action is being taken. We are simply taking precaution to make sure that there won't be loss of blood… our progressive forces are on the ground as we speak," says Blessed Geza.

“After a year, he returned and said he was selling the whole of Kuvimba. By then, he had brought in his company CBZ Capital to re-evaluate it. Kuvimba was now valued at USD5.4 billion,” Geza claimed, asserting that this led to Tagwirei and Mnangagwa walking away with USD1.9 billion in “corrupt money” through the formation of a new state holding firm, Mutapa Investment Fund.

Geza’s tirade did not spare the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, which he accused Tagwirei of attempting to “buy” through patronage, nor the state of public education and healthcare in Zimbabwe. “Now look at the country. Our civil servants are getting peanuts… someone without a Grade Seven certificate getting USD540 million for merely standing near Mnangagwa. How does that happen?”

In a dramatic call to action, Geza urged nationwide protests and solidarity with striking university lecturers and students. “Family of Zimbabwe, unite together. Go on shutdown so that Mnangagwa may be sent home… Let’s unite to build our country.”

The allegations, if substantiated, implicate Zimbabwe’s top political and economic power brokers in one of the most extensive financial scandals since independence.

As of publication, neither Tagwirei nor Mnangagwa had publicly responded to Geza’s claims.

