Former Miss Zimbabwe Dies

Spread the love

Caroline Murinda

By Showbiz Reporter-Former Miss Zimbabwe 1982, Caroline Murinda, has died.

She was 65.

Murinda, who was crowned just two years after the country’s independence, passed away on Tuesday afternoon at a hospital in South Africa, where she had been receiving medical treatment.

A family spokesperson confirmed her passing, saying:

“She died today after being hospitalised in South Africa. She had been living there with her family. We are still awaiting further details regarding her burial.”

The spokesperson added that family elders are currently deliberating on funeral arrangements.

“I will provide more information as soon as it becomes available,” she said.

Murinda is survived by her two children.

— H-Metro

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...