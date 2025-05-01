Valerio Sibanda Lucky To Be Alive Cause He Sloganeers ‘Mnangagwa Remains President into 2030!’ | Documentary Footage

ZimEye
Dear General Valerio Sibanda, how do you assure the nation that you’re not alive because you’re a Mnangagwa 2030 sloganeerer, with all this video evidence of the president’s intention to end the lives of non-2030 sloganeers? Kindly answer the nation. Signed-Simba Chikanza pic.twitter.com/R3ocReZIUN— ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 1, 2025
Dear General Valerio Sibanda, how do you assure the nation that you’re not alive because you’re a Mnangagwa 2030 sloganeerer, with all this video evidence of the president’s intention to end the lives of non-2030 sloganeers? Kindly answer the nation. Signed-Simba Chikanza pic.twitter.com/R3ocReZIUN