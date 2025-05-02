Denzel Dumfries Shines as Inter, Barcelona Feature in Thrilling 3-3 Draw

Sports Correspondent

In a pulsating UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg, Dutch wing-back Denzel Dumfries produced a performance for the ages, leading Inter Milan to a dramatic 3-3 draw against Barcelona.

The result sets up a tantalizing second leg in Milan next Tuesday, with both teams still firmly in the hunt for a place in the final.

Dumfries was the standout performer of the night, delivering a complete display that saw him claim the Man of the Match award. The Dutchman scored twice, assisted another, and dominated the flanks with relentless energy and precision. He won 100% of his aerial duels and delivered accurate crosses throughout the match, keeping Barcelona’s defense under constant pressure.

For Inter, Dumfries’ display was not just impressive—it was inspirational. If he can replicate this form in the second leg, Inter may find themselves in their first Champions League final since 2010.

Can Dumfries lead Inter to European glory?

