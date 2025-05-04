How Old Was the Late Zanu PF Youth League Official Declared a Liberation War Heroine by Mnangagwa?

By A Correspondent

Questions have been raised about the age of the late Zanu PF Youth League official, Beatrice Kamuche, who passed away last week and was declared a Liberation War Heroine by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Kamuche’s relatively young age has sparked public curiosity, as many wonder how she qualified for a war hero status typically reserved for those with a record of direct participation in the liberation struggle.

“We laid to rest our colleague Beatrice Kamuche in Mudzi, Mutoko. Beatrice was one of the long-serving members of the Zanu PF Youth League, having been part of the National League from 2017 to date,” said Zanu PF activist Tendai Chirau.

“Special mention to the Secretary of Youth Affairs Hon. Tino Machakaire for ensuring that our late cadre received a befitting send-off,” Chirau added, acknowledging the efforts of several Youth League leaders and members.

On social media, Zanu PF activist Mairosi Watungwa expressed gratitude for the national honor bestowed on Kamuche: “As we mourn Cde Beatrice Kamuche, who was the National Deputy Secretary for Lands in the Youth League National Executive, we thank His Excellency our President and First Secretary Cde Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa for declaring her a Liberation War Heroine.”

Despite the praise and tributes, the question of whether Kamuche had any direct involvement in Zimbabwe’s 1970s liberation war—given her age—remains unanswered.

