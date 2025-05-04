Military Wedding Causes Chaos In Masvingo

By Munacho Gwamanda-A military wedding brought chaos to Masvingo over the weekend after a convoy escorting the groom disrupted traffic in the city centre.

Corporal Samson Mubako and his bride, Ruvimbo Changamire, were accompanied by a full Zimbabwe National Army band and a procession of horses marching through the central business district, drawing crowds of curious onlookers.

Scores of people abandoned their businesses to join the spectacle, following the couple as they made their way through town in what became an impromptu public celebration.

-Masvingo Mirror

