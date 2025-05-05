Caps United To Appoint New Head Coach

By Sports Correspondent

CAPS United are set to appoint a new head coach this Thursday as part of a sweeping technical restructuring aimed at rescuing their faltering season.

The club has already unveiled former player Ian Bakala as the new assistant coach, while long-serving gaffer Lloyd Chitembwe has been reassigned to the role of Technical Director. The rest of the previous technical team has been dismissed, with a full overhaul expected to be in place ahead of this weekend’s match against Herentals.

Announcing the changes at a press conference on Monday, CAPS United president Farai Jere said the reshuffle is part of efforts to stabilize the team after a disappointing start to the campaign.

“Ian Bakala will serve as the assistant head coach in the new technical team. A new head coach will be announced on Thursday,” said Jere. “We will also introduce a new technical setup that will take effect this weekend. Lloyd Chitembwe will remain with the club and assume the position of Technical Director.”

The technical shake-up comes as Makepekepe find themselves hovering just above the relegation zone—currently 15th on the log with only eight points from ten matches.

Supporters are hopeful the new coaching team can turn things around and restore the club’s competitive edge.

