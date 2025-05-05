How Chillmaster Escaped Jail

Spread the love

By Showbiz Reporter- Upcoming musician Chillmaster has narrowly avoided jail time after the family of the man he killed pleaded for his release.

During a victim impact assessment presented in court, a representative of the late Custon Charambira’s family asked the court to show leniency towards Chillmaster, citing the artist’s commitment to supporting the deceased’s minor children.

Lucia Charambira, speaking on behalf of the family, told presiding magistrate Tatenda Mukurunge that Chillmaster had taken full responsibility for the funeral expenses, including food, transport, and the cost of the coffin. She said he had already paid half of the compensation the family demanded and had pledged to settle the remainder soon.

Lucia further told the court that Chillmaster had vowed to cover the children’s education costs until they complete school. “He understands the pain of what happened and is truly remorseful,” she said. “He has undertaken to care for the children as their father would have if he were still alive.”

In addition to education support, Chillmaster’s legal team said he also promised to provide monthly groceries to cater for the children’s basic needs until they turn 18.

Despite the family’s plea, the court sentenced Chillmaster to perform 420 hours of community service at Stoneridge Primary School for the charge of culpable homicide. He was also fined US$200 for driving without a license. He pleaded guilty to both offenses.

The accident occurred when Chillmaster, with three passengers on board, was driving from Stoneridge into town. He struck Custon Charambira, who was walking along the roadside towards the maSteps area. The victim died on the spot after sustaining severe head injuries and broken legs.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...