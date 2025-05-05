Mnangagwa’s Own Minister Exposes Pathetic State Of Health System In Zim

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwe’s Youth Minister, Tino Machakaire, has made a bold appeal to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to urgently address the deteriorating state of the country’s public health institutions. His remarks, delivered in an open and heartfelt statement, highlight the deepening crisis in Zimbabwe’s healthcare system.

Machakaire said he was compelled to speak out after a personal visit to a government hospital to see a relative.

“I visited one of our public health institutions this morning to see a relative and left deeply concerned by the conditions I witnessed,” he said. “What I saw was deeply moving—a clear indication that many of our people are facing serious challenges.”

He acknowledged the widespread criticism of the healthcare system, noting that the public outcry was not exaggerated but rooted in the everyday experiences of ordinary Zimbabweans.

“The growing public outcry over our healthcare system is not an exaggeration; it reflects the difficult experiences of many citizens,” Machakaire emphasized.

In a rare moment of candid reflection, the minister called on President Mnangagwa to witness the situation firsthand.

“Your Excellency, you have earned the admiration of this nation for your compassion, humility and tireless dedication to the welfare of ordinary citizens… I respectfully plead with you: please find time from your busy schedule to visit these institutions yourself. There is no substitute for seeing, listening and understanding firsthand what our citizens are going through,” he urged.

Machakaire also commended fellow citizens who have spoken up about public issues, saying their voices reflect the kind of participatory leadership the nation needs.

“I also wish to commend those who have had the courage to raise their voices on matters of public interest. Their advocacy reflects a belief in the kind of leadership you represent—a leadership that listens, acts and puts people first,” he said.

His statement has sparked conversations across social media, with many Zimbabweans applauding the minister for his honesty and courage to speak truth to power.

