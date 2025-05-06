Harare Old-Age-Home Manager Snoops Into Houses At Night To Coerce For Thousands Of Dollars And Do Rituals | FAIRWAYS HOMES

“WE ARE BEING ABUSED AND SILENCED” — ELDERLY RESIDENTS EXPOSE FINANCIAL MISCONDUCT AND INTIMIDATION AT FAIRWAYS OLD AGE HOME

By A Correspondent | ZimEye |

Harare | 5 May 2025

Disturbing allegations have surfaced from Fairways Homes for the Aged Persons Trust in Eastlea, Harare, where elderly residents say they are victims of systemic financial abuse, coercion, and neglect.

According to Harry van Biljon, a 67-year-old resident and whistleblower, the institution is being run in defiance of the Older Persons Act and the Trust’s own constitution, with no proper oversight or accountability. Van Biljon accuses General Manager Denis Choto and Administrator Wendy Chimbare of extorting elderly residents and withholding funds owed to them from the sale of property rights known as “Life Rights.”

“They are robbing the elderly under the cover of a Trust,” van Biljon told this reporter. “No receipts unless you beg, no AGMs, no financial records—just threats and intimidation when you ask questions.”

The Case of Zerina Bhika

One case has galvanized concern across the community: that of 78-year-old resident Mrs. Zerina Bhika, who sold her cottage (Unit 6) for US$30,000 in January 2025. Under Fairways policy, she was due a 20% refund—US$6,000—but received only US$300 after months of pressure.

When Bhika demanded the remainder, she was told the money had already been “used.” Distraught and in need of medication, she filed a police report on 28 April at Highlands Police Station, assisted by van Biljon.

“She was told bluntly by Mr. Choto, ‘If you want your money, withdraw the police case,’” van Biljon said.

Following her report, Bhika was allegedly summoned to the General Manager’s office and pressured into signing two documents she had not written herself:

1. A letter falsely acknowledging receipt of US$2,740,

2. A formal withdrawal of criminal charges.

Denis Choto

According to van Biljon, “She was coerced. She signed just to get medication and pay her carer. She only got $300 in hand. The rest was a lie.”

In audio recordings reviewed by this reporter, Bhika is heard saying:

“I am distressed. I thought they would protect us here, not take advantage. I signed the paper because I had no choice.”

Ritual Intimidation

After being questioned by police, Mr. Choto returned to Fairways accompanied by a man performing what residents described as “spiritual rituals.”

“He walked behind Choto throwing water and stones,” said one resident. “It was frightening. They use fear to silence us.”

Residents also allege harassment by individuals introduced as CIO agents whenever complaints are raised about management or finances.

Constitutional Breaches and Lost Oversight

The Trust’s management committee—Chairman Andrew West, Vice Chairman David Covell, and member Absalom Muchandiona—has allegedly overstayed its term and failed to convene a legitimate Annual General Meeting since 2020.

“In the last AGM, when we raised constitutional reforms, Mr. West shouted ‘I now close the meeting!’ and stormed out,” van Biljon recalled. “We’ve been in a vacuum of law and leadership ever since.”

The Fairways Trust reportedly lost its registration with the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Board and the Social Welfare Office due to noncompliance, but continued operations without legal standing.

Despite submitting a signed petition to the Director of Social Welfare on 14 April 2025, residents say no action has been taken.

A Broken Institution

Van Biljon accuses the Trust of running an unaccountable cash-based scheme, accepting large USD payments from incoming residents without bank transfers, electronic tracking, or official receipts.

“This is criminal. It’s theft from the elderly. It’s abuse. No person who treats vulnerable people this way should be allowed to run any institution—ever.”

Residents Demand Action

The residents are calling for:

• An independent forensic audit of the Fairways Trust finances;

• Suspension and prosecution of Denis Choto and Wendy Chimbare;

• Immediate reconstitution of the management committee;

• Restoration of legal compliance with the Older Persons Act and PVO regulations.

Van Biljon closed his letter with a stark warning:

“If no one helps us now, what happens to those who cannot speak for themselves?”

⸻

DO YOU KNOW MORE?

If you or someone you know has experienced elder abuse at Fairways or another care facility in Zimbabwe, contact us confidentially at ZimEye

⸻

……………………..

Interview between Simba Chikanza and Denis Choto – Allegations at Fairways Homes for the Aged Persons Trust

Simba Chikanza (SC):

Good morning, sir.

Denis Choto (DC):

Good morning, sir. How are you?

SC:

I’m well, thank you. You’re speaking to Simba Chikanza from ZimEye.

DC:

Yes, sir.

SC:

This is a quick call regarding a matter that has landed on my desk. I believe it’s something you may be able to address. It concerns allegations of you borrowing money from elderly residents at Fairways for your personal use. For example:

$7,000 from Colleen Beatty in 2019

$500 from the late Louise Smith

$700 from Mrs. Sampson, allegedly for your daughter’s illness

These claims suggest you visited the premises after dark to ask elderly residents for money. I wanted to hear your side before publishing anything.

DC:

Thank you for that opportunity. Of all the issues raised, only two are relevant and have already been addressed. The matter with Colleen Beatty was settled privately. The issue with Mrs. Sampson was also a private arrangement. These were personal transactions and not threats or coercion.

However, I believe some of these reports are coming from individuals with hidden agendas. The people raising these issues are not always acting in good faith or as responsible parties. They may be trying to tarnish my image or discredit me for personal reasons.

SC:

Let’s be clear—do you acknowledge that the concerns are valid, regardless of their source? These are elderly, vulnerable individuals. One day you and I might find ourselves in the same situation, in a care facility. How would we feel if someone in an official role came to our rooms at night asking for money?

DC:

You’re right. These matters should be addressed properly and respectfully. I agree it’s important to respect every individual. I have nothing to hide and am happy to meet in person to provide full context. But I must emphasize that some of this is being amplified to damage my professional standing.

SC:

Specifically regarding Louise Smith—did you borrow money from her?

DC:

No. I never borrowed from Louise Smith. Her children are alive and have raised no such issues. There was no agreement or complaint from her estate.

SC:

Let’s discuss Mrs. Bucha. Why did she receive only $300 when she was allegedly entitled to $6,000? She claims she was told the rest had been used already.

DC:

There was an agreement that she would receive 20% of what was recovered. The $300 was an interim payment while waiting for further funds. She will receive the rest once funding is available. These issues are being exaggerated for effect.

SC:

Was a police report filed about this?

DC:

Yes. A case was opened. I attended the police station, as well as meetings with the Department of Social Services and even the President’s Office.

SC:

The President’s Office? That sounds extreme for a civil matter.

DC:

Yes, they visited on July 1, 2022, during an investigation. We were surprised by the visit. It turns out it was connected to broader concerns about foreign funding and destabilization. We keep records of that visit.

SC:

Do you have documentation—emails, minutes, or letters—to support that claim?

DC:

Yes, and I can share names of those involved in the investigations.

SC:

Another serious claim: Did you coerce Mrs. Bucha to withdraw her police case? The police were told $2,700 was paid when only $300 was handed over. Can you account for the remaining amount?

DC:

There are records showing the full transaction. I can provide that documentation.

SC:

What about the man who allegedly came to Fairways and performed spiritual rituals? Who was he and who authorized his presence?

DC:

That’s an unfolding issue. I can provide more detail later.

SC:

Do you have qualifications to be General Manager under the Older Persons Act?

DC:

Yes. I hold a diploma from Awesome Training Institution, a diploma in Designatory Management from Trust Academy, and certification in Project Management from an Australian institute. I am also certified by the Zimbabwe Institute of Control Personnel.

SC:

Who should people complain to if they feel you’ve failed in your duties? You’ve emphasized that people should respect you—but do you respect the vulnerability of the residents?

DC:

I do. There is a grievance procedure outlined in our institution’s documentation. Normally, complaints should go to the Chairman of the Board of Trustees. Unfortunately, the current complainant bypassed this and went straight to government. His actions suggest he’s trying to take over the institution. He never followed protocol.

SC:

That’s a serious accusation. Can you send me evidence supporting your claim that the complainant is trying to take over Fairways?

DC:

Yes, I can send you documentation and recordings to support this.

SC:

Please also send me contact information for the Chairman of the Board, and a recorded audio of your final remarks on this matter so I can assess whether the issue has been addressed.

