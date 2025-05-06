Tsikidzi Outbreak Hits Mnangagwa Home Town

By A Correspondent

KWEKWE — A wave of panic has gripped residents of Kwekwe following a surge in bed bug (tsikidzi) infestations across several suburbs, with authorities confirming the outbreak is spreading rapidly.

The infestation, initially reported in the high-density areas of Amaveni and Mbizo, has left many residents distressed as the blood-sucking pests invade homes, schools, and public buildings.

“We are living in hell. These insects are everywhere — in our beds, sofas, and even in public transport. We can’t sleep anymore,” said Margaret Dube, a resident of Mbizo 11. “We need help, and we need it now.”

Kwekwe City Council officials have acknowledged the severity of the situation. A council source speaking on condition of anonymity said, “Kwekwe is under siege from a growing bed bug infestation, with Amaveni and Mbizo being the most affected. The city is working on containment strategies, but the spread is worrying.”

The outbreak mirrors a similar crisis in Harare’s Mbare suburb, where health authorities have struggled to eliminate the persistent pests amid limited resources and poor waste management.

“We’re trying our best, but fumigation efforts require more chemicals and coordinated action. Community cooperation will also be critical,” the council source added.

Local health experts warn that the outbreak, if left unchecked, could spread to surrounding areas, urging swift intervention from both the municipality and national government.

