ZIMRA Rounds Up 500 For Smuggling

By Business Reporter-The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has arrested over 500 individuals in connection with smuggling, as part of a sweeping government-led crackdown aimed at curbing illicit trade and protecting local industries.

According to ZIMRA, more than 200 offenders have already been prosecuted, while 269 compliance notices have been issued to those found violating customs and trade regulations.

The anti-smuggling operation, launched late last year, is spearheaded by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in collaboration with ZIMRA, the Consumer Protection Commission, law enforcement agencies, and other key stakeholders. It targets unscrupulous importers, cross-border transporters, and traders engaged in unethical business practices.

The blitz is a result of a Cabinet-approved high-level taskforce established in 2023 to clamp down on smuggling, counterfeiting, and unfair competition in the marketplace. Authorities say smuggling continues to undermine domestic industries and poses serious risks to consumer welfare.

As of April 29, over 2,243 businesses across the country had been inspected under the operation. In a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce confirmed the seizure of more than 4,300 units of illicit products nationwide.

“Total prosecutions now stand at 203, while 269 compliance notices have been issued,” the ministry said. “All businesses are reminded to uphold professionalism for the growth of the economy and public safety.”

The ministry stressed that the blitz aims to protect legitimate local industries, promote fair competition, and ensure consumers are not exposed to substandard or harmful goods.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Dr. Thomas Utete Wushe, said the operation is already yielding positive results. He cited a visit to blanket manufacturer Waverley Blankets last month, where capacity utilisation had improved from 25% to 40% due to reduced smuggling of competing imports.

Waverley’s Managing Director, Mr. Aron Vico, expressed optimism that capacity utilisation could reach 100% if the crackdown continues.

Since the blitz began, authorities have temporarily shut down non-compliant outlets including flea markets, boutiques, and various retail shops. In January 2025 alone, ZIMRA impounded goods worth approximately US$2.4 million, with dozens of cross-border buses, haulage trucks, and smuggled items—such as foodstuffs and second-hand clothes—seized.

ZIMRA Commissioner-General, Ms. Regina Chinamasa, said State warehouses are now filled with confiscated goods. She emphasized the operation’s long-term goals: to strengthen voluntary compliance, promote ethical business conduct, and sustain regulatory enforcement through risk-based controls.

“Once voluntary compliance improves, the controls will remain in place as part of ongoing risk management,” Chinamasa said.

She added that the crackdown also aims to safeguard public health by intercepting hazardous products, such as unsafe food and cosmetics, and to combat intellectual property violations that harm local businesses.

“The blitz supports legitimate traders by levelling the playing field and enhancing national and supply chain security,” she said.

