Age Limit For Presidential Candidates Scrapped

The Gambian parliament has scrapped the constitutional age limit on presidential election candidates.

The change comes after Gambian president Mr Adama Barrow (pictured) faced criticism over his decision to nominate 68-year-old Fatoumata Jallow Tambajang as his vice president.

A constitutional amendment that came into force in 1997, prohibits anyone over 65 years from running for The Gambia’s highest office.

According to the constitution, the vice president must fulfill the qualifications required for a president, which made Tambajang over age.

The constitutional change adopted by parliament will allow Mr Barrow to name Tambajang officially to the vice-presidency. -AFP