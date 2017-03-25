Dabengwa Joins Forces With Mutsvangwa War Vets

Shyleen Mtandwa | Zapu leader Dumiso Dabengwa has joined forces with the Christopher Mutsvangwa led war veterans faction.

Dabengwa sat at the top table with the leadership of the war veterans that has fallen out with President Robert Mugabe, as it regrouped and laid out an agenda to remove the veteran leader from power.

Dabengwa, leader of ZAPU a one time sworn enemy of the state, was once charged with treason in the early 80’s by the Mugabe regime.

“Comrades we are not here to be vituperative today. It is our day! We were not supposed to have this meeting, we have had it. The whole structures of government supported us to have our meeting. The institutional mechanisms we put in the country, a new arm, new intelligence system, a new police had no objections for us to have this meeting because its officers are part of us,” Mutsvangwa told the gathering of over 1000 war veterans.