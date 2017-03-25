Dabengwa Joins Forces With Mutsvangwa War Vets

Shyleen Mtandwa | Zapu leader Dumiso Dabengwa has joined forces with the Christopher Mutsvangwa led war veterans faction.

Dabengwa sat at the top table with the leadership of the war veterans that has fallen out with President Robert Mugabe, as it regrouped and laid out an agenda to remove the veteran leader from power.

Dabengwa, leader of ZAPU a one time sworn enemy of the state, was once charged with treason in the early 80’s by the Mugabe regime.

“Comrades we are not here to be vituperative today. It is our day! We were not supposed to have this meeting, we have had it. The whole structures of government supported us to have our meeting. The institutional mechanisms we put in the country, a new arm, new intelligence system, a new police had no objections for us to have this meeting because its officers are part of us,” Mutsvangwa told the gathering of over 1000 war veterans.

 

 

  • Kajawu

    While it is without doubt very essential for freedom fingers to come together and fight at the corner of the people, DD should be very careful not to be use by some elements of ZNLWA. They have up to now made their own choice in terms of who they want to take over from Mugabe, and their choice is Munangwagwa. They are sending conflicting signals, on the one hand they are saying they want all the status quo to leave the government, on the other hand they wanted their preferred Crocodile to take over.

    The questions is where does Dabengwa fit in there. Most ZNLWA members are ex Zanla cadres, while according to information from the media Zipra has withdrawn from ZNLWA at the same time Zapu withdrew from Zanu PF. Where then does DD and Zipra fit into this. Also it is on record that during the Gukurahundi massacres the 5th brigade was composed mostly by ZANLA forces and up to now people have not yet heard the position of Znlwa/Zanla about Gukurahundi. Their silence on the issue is not a surprise to many because when we speak of the atrocities of Gukurahundi we speak of mostly Zanla forces. So Dabengwa should come clean on the matter to shed light on his participation in the meeting especially considering that the group Znlwa wants the man fingered or master mind in Gukurahundi to be president. I know I have steered an honest net, but the only damage people make is to remain silent on issues that have harmed other people