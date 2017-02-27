Drunk Zhuwawo Sexually Assaults Sleeping Minor

Terrence Mawawa Shurugwi In yet another case of paedophilia behaviour, 32-year-old Sadiki Zhuwao, stepped into his neighbour’s house and fondled a minor who was fast asleep claiming he had mistaken her for his wife.

Zhuwao of Makusha Village in Shurugwi arrived home at midnight and went into his neigbhour’s house where he pulled down the 10-year-old juvenile’s pants. Zhuwao told Shurugwi Magistrate, Tayengwa Sangster, he was excessively drunk such that he mistook the juvenile for his wife.

He further claimed that he had failed to identify his bedroom because he was drunk. The court heard that on January 24, 2017, around midnight Zhuwao gained entry into his neighbour’s house through a french door which had three broken glasses. Upon entering the house Zhuwao went to where the minor was sleeping and pulled her underpants down to her thighs.The minor covered her face with a blanket. The commotion woke up the minor’s mother who found Zhuwao in her daughter’s blankets.

Zhuwao was arrested and brought to court where he pleaded not guilty. Despite his plea of not guilty, Magistrate Sangster sentenced Zhuwao to 12 months in prison.Three months were suspended on good condition of good behaviour. The magistrate also expressed grave concern at the increase of paedophilia tendencies in the country.