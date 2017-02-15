Dynamos Star Spotted At Bosso Training

Staff Reporter | Dynamos ace midfielder Rodrick Mutumwa has been spotted at a Highlanders training ZimEye.com can reveal.

ZimEye.com sources in Bulawayo say that the “bad boy” tagged and transfer listed talented player was today spotted in high spirits at Highlander training in Bulawayo appearing to be getting a resounding reception at Highlanders.

The sources claim that even the die hard Bosso supporters who even attend the team training sessions were delighted to see the Dynamos player who always destroyed their team in Dynamos colours turning up in the black and white Highlanders training kit.

Mutumwa was transfer listed by Dynamos at the start of the year allegedly for disciplinary reasons. He is one of the few Dynamos to ever move from Dynamos to join Highlanders. The immediate last such move was in the mid nineties by Stewart Murisa who joined the Bulawayo giants after being declared excess by Dynamos only for him to be an instant hit in Bulawayo.

Highlanders officials refused to comment on the matter claiming its still too early to comment.