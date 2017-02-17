Grace Mugabe: Joice Mujuru Had Sex With Gumbo, Mutasa

LIVEBLAST: First Lady Grace Mugabe has opened fire on former Vice President Joice Mujuru claiming that Mujuru had sex with Didymus Mutasa and also Rugare Gumbo.

She likened Mujuru to the Queen of a bee hive, “Queen Bee.”

“vaMutasa mungakungurusana naro ziQueen B mukarikwanisa?

muchaona (Joice) abvisa hembe pavanhu,” she said, also adding that Mujuru must simply seek for forgiveness from her.

Grace Mugabe is speaking in Morgan Tsvangirai’s home area, Buhera. This LIVE-REPORT continues – refresh to read further.

Grace Mugabe attempts to explain the SWOT analysis to the largely rural audience. “Our main strength is in Mugabe…Everyone, including a child, knows there is someone called Robert Mugabe.”

She continues heaping praise on Mugabe, who turns 93 next week and intends to run for re-election in 2018, at 94.

If elected, Mugabe will be the oldest president to be elected, and will extend his reputation as one of the longest serving African leaders.

In apparent reference to embattled ZimPF leader, Joice Mujuru, Grace has insinuated that the Queen bee is always followed by other bees for mating, at a rally where there are hundreds of schoolchildren in attendance.

In a long attack on Mujuru’s party, Grace has said Mujuru must ask for forgiveness from Mugabe and return to Zanu PF.

Grace Mugabe has commenced her speech – in her usual tone- hitting back at allegations that there are cracks within the Zanu PF Women’s League, which she heads.

The First Lady has attacked women who bleach to lighten their skins…”Why do you want to look like Mr and Mrs Smith..hudofo..sehwaQueen Bee (in apparent reference to Joice Mujuru)

Grace has arrived at the rally venue and party officials are making introductory remarks and sloganeering ahead of the First Lady’s address. (Additional reporting Newsday).