Jonathan Moyo Claims Army Killed Many People During Coup, Displays Pictures But Doesn’t Say Who

8

By Farai D Hove| The G40 Kingmaker, Prof Jonathan Moyo claims that the Zimbabwe National Army killed many people during the just ended November coup that removed president Robert Mugabe and put in his place his fired deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Writing from the diaspora, Prof Moyo on Saturday published a number of pictures of his property and also those of a presidential security aide, Albert Ngulube’s battered face and head. Beyond Ngulube, Prof Moyo did not state who exactly according to his claims was killed only saying “there are untold fatalities…” PICTURES

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • sarah Mahoka

    Desperate times jonso. Kkkkk

  • Mjombo

    @Prof Moyo while you are at it can you also shed light on what happened to Itai Dzamara while you were in Government. what about those killed in 2000, 2008 & 2013 while you were chief propagandist and denying everything. We find it difficult to have simperthy with you and your ilk because of your actions while you were in Gov. Esp. you Moyo your tongue knows no bounds. you caused so much pain & suffering to Zimbabweans while you were info minister & leading the so called hondo yeminda. So please unless you are prepared for full disclosure please, bog off! You cannot tell us that only those close to you are more equal than the rest of the Zim public, we watched & listerned & felt helpless while you spewed hate speech with impunity without any care at all, now Prof we just dont care about you & your lot.

  • caleb2011

    You are asking the wrong person. Jonathan Moyo was not the General of the Defence Forces when Itai Dzamara disappeared. Ask Chiwenga or Chihuri.

  • Langabi Shakespear Ngomane

    How do you know, msoro bangu? You were under arrest.

  • Ras

    G40 was in control. Johnso knows

  • Freedom Fighter

    @Mjombo you are spot on. Jonso caused a lot of unnecessary arrests and torture during his tenure as information minister. POSA and AIPPA were pronounced by him. When Dzamara disappeared Jonso asked who Dzamara was and said that the world over people disappear. Jonso can bark and bark until u cannot bark anymore. Who cares? None other than your other gay gangsters. Jonso the undisputed fact on the ground is that your Gucci paymaster is gone and that your honeymoon is over. Remember we want you back home to answer to very seious corruption charges. The net is fast closing in on you. Chimbomira kuvukura. Wadii kuti zete kuvata kkkk. Isu zvedu zete kuvata iwe uchingovukura. Mudhara Robert vakashamura pachigaro and will NEVER rule again.

  • Timothy Thorton

    Let us see how far the pen will take you when you failed with state power at your disposal. Its called statecraft. While others were talking to force marched youths the masters were working out their strategies. Power is a heavily contested zone from prehistoric times. I hope you have learnt one or two things from this experience.

  • Dumi

    Simplaz