Lies, I Have Enough Farms, Didn’t Grab Another One – Grace Mugabe

First Lady Grace Mugabe has refuted allegations that she tried to grab another farm.

Speaking on her behalf the Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs, Advocate Martin Dinha lashed out at the private media for negatively portraying projects involving the First Family in the province.

Dinha’s remarks follow last Saturday’s headline story alleging that the First Lady, Dr Grace Mugabe has renewed her bid to evict villagers at Arnolds Farm in Mazowe.

Addressing a media conference, Advocate Dinha said in 2012 the province requested the First Lady to assist in the resuscitation of Manzou Game Park which encompass Arnolds Farm.

Describing the Newsday story as misleading, malicious and very untruthful, Advocate Dinha said the area is not for human habitation and the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe declared it a national heritage site years ago.

“It is disturbing that instead of highlighting the philanthropic work Dr Mugabe is doing in Mazowe, the private media continue to demonise the First Family,” he said.

Besides the multimillion dollar Gushungo diary, the First Lady has a well run children’s home and the Dr Grace Mugabe Primary School in Mazowe. – State Media