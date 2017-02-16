Makandiwa and Satanists | LIVE DISCUSSION

“I don’t follow Uebert Angel but his friend Emmanuel Makandiwa is a skilled Biblical orator(teacher), he is truly of God.”

People who draw inferences from Emmanuel Makandiwa’s oratory abilities(charm) in the Biblical scriptures have been challenged to look into a picture (visionary) of Emmanuel Makandiwa with Satan, the deceiver.

If oratory abilities are Makandiwa’s stamp of God’s approval, then Satan who possesses even better abilities to the point of playing with Jesus’ mind (wilderness temptation), is also approved by God. If Makandiwa is a true Prophet merely because of his oratory abilities, that would make the Zimbabwean preacher a Satanist because Satan is the father of oratory charm, said theologians.

The discussion came from videos which have exposed Makandiwa as a mere miracle stager, a development that saw the preacher apepar on stage to attack ZimEye. SEE COMMENTS BELOW INSIDE VIDEOS


 

