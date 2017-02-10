Mujuru Says: Tsvangirai Can Trust Me 100%!

Zim People First leader Joice Mujuru says MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai can safely put his trust in her that she would never betray him.

She says she would never transform into another Robert Mugabe.

Speaking at a meeting in the wake of her expulsions of top allies Rugare Gumbo, Didymus Mutasa and others in Harare, Mujuru said she is determined to lead in a coalition government and not disappoint.

The ZimPF leader who currently does not have either a constituency or a council seat countrywide, reiterated her statement that she wants to lead in the upcoming envisaged transitional government, “I will to bridge the transition between opposition and ruling parties as a National Transitional Authority leader,” she said.

The former Vice President added saying she promises to resign soon after entering State House.

“I want to rest, as I will be 62 in two months time (this year),” she said.

Mujuru has in the last week implored that it will be difficult for opposition parties to defeat ZANU PF without a coalition of the major opposition parties. She claimed the big opposition parties in the country right now are MDC-T and her ZimPF therefore a coalition with them was necessary.

“Though I and Morgan Tsvangirai are discussing trying to see which areas we differ, we are discussing finding ways to come together.

“Zanu PF thought MDC-T and Zim PF will be enemies, but we are not fighting.

“That is a good thing, a coalition is not something we do in a day or a month but the direction is quote positive,’ she said.

The former vice president confirmed ZimPF believes in a coalition as it gives confidence that Zanu PF can be beaten.

“Before we even talk of numbers, it gives security, and numbers are the last thing. A coalition will bring MDC-T and ZimPF together and all these other democratic parties then we can defeat Zanu PF because it has tricks,” she said.

She added, “I don’t know why people have the big brother mentality; I respect democratic forces; Yes some parties are created by the system as long as you prove you are ready to work with us we are not trying to derail expectations of the people.”