Mujuru Wins Unopposed

Shyleen Mtandwa | Former Vice President Dr Joice Mujuru has been nominated unopposed to be the party president of her newly established opposition political party the National People’s Party.

A notice circulated to media by the party’s elections directorate indicates that Mujuru was confirmed as the only candidate for the position of party President when nominations for the national executive committee members closed on Thursday.

The party is preparing for its inaugural elective congress expected to take place in Harare over the Easter Holidays. In the process nominations for candidates to contest the top six positions have been running and closed on Thursday where Mujuru emerged unopposed. According to the party constitution a candidate who is unopposed at close of nominations is considered duly elected.