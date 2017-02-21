SA PARTY: We’ll Drive Out Foreigners In 2 Days

Johannesburg – A new political party launched in South Africa, has promised to drive out all foreigners in the country if they win the next elections.

South Africa First was founded by Mario Khumalo and registered with the Independent Electoral Commission in December 2016.

Khumalo says that there are foreigners were responsible for suffering as well as the social and economic problems in South Africa. He also blamed the foreigners for most of the crime. He vowed that if his party won the upcoming elections then foreigners would be given a 48-hour ultimatum to leave the country. Afterwards, all of South Africa’s borders would be closed down.

Khumalo said, “We are not xenophobic but we work in the interest of South Africans. It is about national identity and pride. There is no nationality called African. You are either South African‚ Angolan or Ethiopian. My (identity document) states that I am a South African‚ not African

“You cannot build a nation within a nation. Their businesses do not bank their proceeds. Where is the money going? It will fund terrorism. This is a Trojan Horse. South Africans will wake up one day to find men with assault rifles kidnapping girls on the streets. We need to tackle this issue before the whole country burns. ”

Khumalo said the recent spate of violence in Rosettenville in Johannesburg and Pretoria West‚ where people torched houses belonging to foreign nationals‚ was the result of local people not having representatives and not being listened to.

“We need to tackle this issue before the whole country burns‚” he said.

Khumalo said his party would contest the upcoming national election. If it came to power it would give foreign nationals 48 hours to leave and then seal the borders. He said his party had more than 500 members of all races.

He said the party‚ in collaboration with Concerned Residents of Mamelodi‚ had organised the march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Friday to voice its anti-foreign national sentiment.

Marc Gbaffou‚ chairperson of the African Diaspora Forum‚ said few South Africans harboured hatred for migrants. Africans were welcoming to everyone by nature.

“That party will not succeed in this beautiful continent of ours. Most South Africans are welcoming to migrants. A party that talks of driving migrants out is dead before it is even founded‚” he said. – timeslive