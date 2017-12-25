“Suka Auxillia Mnangagwa, Diaspora Women And Dr Amai Started This Way Before You,” Mujati Speaks

Kerina Mujati | The Public Relations Team for Auxilia and Dambudzo Mnangagwa must be told straight in their miserable faces that there is nothing special or unique about what this bloody power grabbing couple are doing.

We have been helping as women from here in the Diaspora or at personal level but have never run to the media for recognition. We have sacrificed our hard earned pennies whilst the Mnangagwas were busy thieving and living in opulence calling us Diasporans sellouts.

There is nothing to write home about your kneeling down or donations Auxilia we have done it before you and never sought praise like you do. Dr Amai (Grace mugabe) has done great work for our communities but was never desperate to be captured on camera. We have walked down this road while you were busy looting our Diamonds and Gold….now you using State funds you want us and the world to stop and give you credit????Aagh suka wena, asifuni bumbulu Auxilia.

Uyahlanya try something else. Nothing to write home about your visit to Chikurubi those women, men and children they need more than your bottle of drink. There are many challenges affecting inmates not your packet of crisps to their children. Yous should be paying them monthly allowances for the work they are doing. There are more pressing issues to do with their living conditions and rehabilitation that no one talks about.

They haven’t lost their human rights even if they are in prison. There is an urgent need to address their Mental and Physical wellbeing. How is the Prison Services preparing these men and women to be rehabilitated other than trying to sugar coat their dilemmas? Suka wena Auxilia ndozvonetsa matofo akabatiswa pito. Stop insulting us.

How many years have you been in Government but never thought of addressing their issues during Question Time in Parliament ? It had to take you to become a wife of a Coup President to realise that Chikurubhi Prison has neglected inmates? Ndati suka wena. Keep trying but chokwadi chaicho ma Copycats munosvota chamunongogona chete kuda kuitira vanhu vakazvitanga noise. Thathekile suka. #cd3sistermwenewazvo#

