Cross Borders Responds To Xenophobia Threats

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Cross Borders Transport Association has issued a counter-statement in response to South Africans’ Xenophobic threats.

The Chair of the Zimbabwe Cross Border Transport Association, Dennis Juru said if xenophobic attacks succeed, they would retaliate by stopping all South African cross border transport into crossing into any African country. Juru’s latest statement said:

Due to threats by South African nationals that on September 2, 2019 they are embarking on an attack to foreign national drivers, the International Cross-Border Traders Association executive has resolved that if this plan succeeds, we are going to stop all South Africa-registered trucks, buses and flights to cross borders to any African nation.

Foreign truck drivers have work permits to work in South Africa. The government of South Africa found it necessary to give foreign nationals work permits, allowing them to take employment in South Africa. No one has monopoly of violence.

If they turn to be violent to foreign nationals, our organisation shall respond accordingly. We have previously witnessed foreign nationals killed, assaulted and threatened without a single person being arrested or prosecuted.

Juru was responding to South Africans who threatened to protest against foreign truck drivers today.