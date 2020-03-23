Africa Featured
South Africa Locking Out? Watch President Ramaphosa’s Emergency Address As Coronavirus Infections Near 500.
23 March 2020
President Cyril Ramaphosa has made an emergency special address to the nation after a meeting on Sunday with the National Command Council over the Covid-19 outbreak.

Ramaphosa announced a national state of disaster on March 15 in a bid to stem the growing number of infections in South Africa; the figure has continued to grow everyday with latest details indicating the count has gone over 400 edging towards 500.

Watch Ramaphosa's live address to the nation