South Africa Locking Out? Watch President Ramaphosa’s Emergency Address As Coronavirus Infections Near 500.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has made an emergency special address to the nation after a meeting on Sunday with the National Command Council over the Covid-19 outbreak.

Ramaphosa announced a national state of disaster on March 15 in a bid to stem the growing number of infections in South Africa; the figure has continued to grow everyday with latest details indicating the count has gone over 400 edging towards 500.

Watch Ramaphosa’s live address to the nation downloading below.