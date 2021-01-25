Security Guard Files Report Against Zanu PF’s Gakanje Who Harassed Biti Over His Twitter Remarks

Share











By A Correspondent| Human rights lawyers on Saturday 23 January 2021 accompanied a security guard, who filed a report at Milton Park Police Station on behalf of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) member and Harare East legislator Tendai Biti after he received some deaths threats and was subjected to abuse, harassment and intimidation.

The security guard was accompanied to Milton Park Police Station by Gift Mtisi and Tinashe Chinopfukutwa of ZLHR, where he filed the report which was recorded under RRB Number 4451978 about threats of arson and assault.

The security guard took action after some unidentified people affixed some card board boxes containing threatening and abusive messages at Biti Law Chambers in Milton Park suburb in Harare.

Some of the messages read; “You are a murderer Tendai Biti”, “Office of a rightful stupid Biti”, “After inviting sanctions you now celebrate deaths”.

Biti received some death threats on his mobile phone number following a heated telephone conversation with a person who identified himself as Gakanje, who quizzed the human rights lawyer and opposition MDC-Alliance Vice President for allegedly criticising government on Twitter on its failure to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Gakanje also sent some messages to Biti threatening to visit his office and residence to assault the human rights lawyer.

After filing the report, three Zimbabwe Republic Police members from Milton Park Police Station visited Biti Law Chambers in Milton Park suburb in Harare, where they collected some placards which were stuck at the law firm’s gate and also recorded some messages which were sent to Biti by Gakanje.