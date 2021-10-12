Court Deals Huge Blow To Makoni Over Christ Ministries Wrangle

Share











Leddie Makoni

By A Correspondent- Leddie Makoni, widow of the late founder of Christ Ministries Church, Cuthbert Tafundikira Makoni, Monday suffered a huge setback in her bid to succeed her late husband as the church’s leader.

This came after the High Court Monday ruled that she has no legal right to mount a court application on behalf of the church.

Leddie last year approached the High Court seeking an order stopping her son Collin Zondai Makoni from creating confusion in the church and interfering with the church’s business.

Collin also wants the church’s presidency.

However, High Court judge Justice Jacob Manzunzu struck the matter off the roll, ruling that the matter was improperly before the court.

I have read it (the church’s constitution) and apart from giving the President the right to make unilateral decisions in some instances, nowhere does it expressly empower the President to unilaterally institute proceedings on behalf of the 1st applicant (Christ Ministries) without consulting the executive committee. The second applicant (Leddie) has failed to prove that she has been authorized by the 1st applicant to institute these proceedings. Her position as President of the 1st applicant is under challenge and she cannot act as such until a determination is made by the court. It is ordered that; the deponent of the affidavit has no authority to represent the applicant. The application is struck off the roll with costs.

Christ Ministries Church was cited as the first applicant in the court application while Leddie is the second applicant.

She complained her son had developed the habit of scandalising her in a bid to win favours from church members.

Collin, Moses Ruvetsa, and the Registrar of Marriages were cited as first, second and third respondents, respectively.