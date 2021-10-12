Kudakwashe Mnangagwa Declared Students Council President At Lupane

By A Correspondent- Lupane State University has reportedly declared Kudakwashe Mnangagwa as the Students’ Executive Council President after no contender was nominated.

A notice purported to have been issued by the university’s dean of students, Dr Ncube, noted that Mnangagwa was the only prospective candidate. Reads the notice:

NOTICE TO ALL STUDENTS

Students Executive Council Elections

Nominations for the Post of SEC President closed on Friday, 8 October 2021. Only one prospective candidate, Kudakwashe Mnangagwa L0180173E, a Part 4.1 student doing a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management was nominated by at least ten registered conventional students, as required by the SEC constitution.

Kudakwashe Mnangagwa is therefore duly nominated. As he is the only candidate, he is declared the SEC President unopposed for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Dr H Ncube DEAN OF STUDENTS

Responding to the notice, exiled former Higher and Tertiary Education Minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo suggested that Mnangagwa was imposed.

He said:

What is this nonsense about at Lupane State University? Has the University imposed a Kudakwashe MNANGAGWA to be its SRC president? Is this the tyranny of a “presidential” SURNAME? Whatever it is; it’s offensive and requires an explanation from @lupane_state authorities!

Students politics is usually influenced by national politics. Main students’ unions in the country, ZINASU and ZICOSU, in that order, are aligned to opposition MDC and governing ZANU PF.