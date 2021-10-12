MDC Alliance Unveils Massive Fundraising Programme

Share











Mdc Alliance Namibia inspired by a fruitful fundraising event and 22nd Anniversary Celebrations in Pretoria on Sunday.

11 October 2021

Mdc Alliance Namibia is humbled and inspired by the revolutionary trajectory across the diaspora. On the 3rd of October 2021, it was Mdc Alliance Botswana District that successfully launched their nineth organic branch in Gaborone Block 8. Yesterday, social democrats in South Africa gathered in their numbers in Pretoria to fundraise and celebrate the 22nd anniversary of the political mountain, Mdc Alliance under the campaign theme:Bringing citizens together to win Zimbabwe for complete change.

Pretoria District championed by the vibrant Chairperson Hon Chauke and Organiser Moyo who sacrificed to host the colourful event for the benefit everyone who subscribes to the competent leadership of President Advocate Nelson Chamisa Wamba Dia Wamba. Socio-economic fighters in South Africa converged to raise money for the party as well as celebrating the anniversary of our political behemoth which was formed on the 11th of September 1999. Change agents in Pretoria vowed to prosecute the national democratic revolution to its logical conclusion getting inspiration from both the deceased and living heroes and heroines of the people’s project. It was openly resolved that the diaspora shall give moral, material and financial support to the people’s fight against senseless and barefaced corruption in Zanupf.

It was quite exhilarating and inspiring to witness Fountain Valley painted red on Sunday with pro-Zanupf journalist Gambakwe trying to bulldoze into the event which was closed to the public without invitation as a result he unfortunately clashed with our vigilant security. Mdc Alliance believes in the freedom of the press as social democrats but once we identify partisan interests, we obviously do what protects the national democratic project led our ardent President Wamba Dia Wamba. Mdc Alliance Namibia salutes the politically sensitive security team which was on its toes to deal with gatecrashers accordingly.

Moreover, other districts like KwaZulu-Natal were well represented by the hardworking and enthusiastic District Secretary General , George Mukudu and the Organiser Hon Jani. It was very fascinating to witness the presence of Mai Muzira the Mdc Alliance South Africa Provincial Secretary of Education from KwaZulu-Natal. The fruitful accasion was graced by the Provincial Chair Trust Ndlovu and other provincial leaders. The energy and enthusiasm in South Africa demonstrated how all Zimbabweans in the diaspora should unite to win Zimbabwe for complete change. The anniversary message gave our people hope looking at where we came from. May the soul of our Icon of democracy the late President Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai, Susan Tsvangirai, Tonderai Ndira, Rebecca Mafikeni, Talent Mabika, Joshua Bakacheza, Learnmore Judah Jongwe only to mention but a few rest in power. May their blood and sweat continue to water the freedom tree!

KwaZulu-Natal District Secretary General George Mukudu confessed to me as we cross pollinated political ideas that as a district they pledged to partner Matebeleland North constituency where they will practically sponsor 10 polling agents to avoid the breastfeeding of the ballot box by desperate Zanupf morons who thrive on successive rigging of the will of the people since the inception of the people’s party, Movement for Democratic Change. The diaspora remain committed to providing socio-economic remedies in the motherland.

NgaapindeHakeMukomana

RegisterToVote

VoteIn2023

DefendTheVote

FreeCdeMako

FreeNgadziore

FreeAllPoliticalPrisoners

ObadiahMoyoMustGoToJail

CorruptionMustGo

Mdc Alliance Namibia

Rundu Branch Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya