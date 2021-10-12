“S_ex For Marks”: Student Hits Back At GZU Lecturer

Share











The case of a Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) lecturer Tapiwa Mudyahoto who is being sued for $5 million after allegedly demanding se_x for marks from a female student will now be heard at the High Court in Masvingo.

The case was filed at Masvingo Magistrates Court in December 2020 but because of the huge amounts involved it had to be moved to the High Court.

The matter is under case number HC124/21.

Mudyahoto initially sued Nomsa Mwashita for $3m for causing him humiliation by reporting him to the University for alleged se_xual abuse. Mwashita in turn made the counter claim of $5 million for pain and suffering as a result of the se_xual harassment.

Mudyahoto says Mwashita, a Bachelor of Education (BED) student made a false report to authorities alleging that the former demanded se_x from her in exchange for marks. Mwashita went on to fail the module taught by Mudyahoto and she blamed the result on her refusal to give in to her lecturer’s demands.

Mudyahoto who says he has a PHD in Philosophy from Fort Hare University taught Introduction to sport module and in 2019 Mwashita was one of his 24 students under Part 1 Semester 2.

He says in his court application that the University cleared him of any wrongdoing after three independent lecturers remarked Mwashita’s examination papers and all three still gave her a fail.

Mwashita is however, denying the claim and court documents seen by The Mirror allege that Mwashita’s papers were remarked by three lecturers who gave her a pass mark after she complained to the authorities.

“The plaintiff went through untold pain and suffering as a result of the defendant’s actions and was psychologically tortured, humiliated, and harassed and continues to suffer as such.

“The plaintiff claims the payment of $5m for pain and suffering as a result of the se_xual harassment…, Interest at the prescribed rate of the sum $5m from the date of summons to the date of full and final settlement and costs of suit at an attorney and client scale,” reads part of the counterclaim,” reads part of Mwashita’s court documents.