Brace For More Violence As 2023 Draws Closer

Opposition MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa yesterday urged Zimbabweans to brace for violence that he boldly claims will be propelled by the regime ahead of the 2023 elections.

Addressing journalists at a press discussion organised by TellZim News, Chamisa accused the ruling party of exhibiting violent behaviour ahead of every poll.

He said Zanu PF was tarnishing the name of the country and predicted that the shenanigans that were allegedly exhibited recently were going to persist ahead of the 2023 polls.

“What they did yesterday was primitive things. This is a modern day and what they did tarnishes the name of the country. For us it is almost like an assassination attempt because there could have been loss of lives.

“This shows you that even in the run up to the election, the leopard has not changed its spots. Zanu PF likes to do what they do best, their DNA which is violence especially when they know that they are not winning the election. It does not matter what they do, the writing is on the wall. The people are going to win and they have won,” said Chamisa.

The opposition leader also said all the violence which is being done by alleged Zanu PF youths will not deter their efforts and will not disturb their focus.

“You saw what happened yesterday in terms of the violence, which is an indication that our colleagues in Zanu PF are panicking and desperate. They cannot manage or hold us; this is why they are doing what they are doing. We are not shaken, we are not in any way disturbed but we are determined to go forward and do what has to be done,” said Chamisa.

Contacted for comment, Zanu PF Masvingo Youth League chairperson Godfrey Mukungunugwa scoffed at the accusation saying Chamisa is always in the habit of pointing fingers to his rivals and crying foul.

“That is what he has been doing since 2018 when he lost the election and claimed to have been rigged. Now they are busy circulating a file picture of me handing over food to the elderly and claim that I was bribing youths to attack him. That is what he knows best and we are not moved,” said Mukungunugwa.

This comes in the background of alleged sponsored violence by Zanu PF in Charumbira area where Chamisa’s convoy was attacked and vehicles were damaged by rowdy youths.

Chamisa is on a tour to meet grassroots and community leaders across Masvingo province where he says he will be hearing the citizens’ views and bring communities together.

-Masvingo Mirror