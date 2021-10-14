Mbare DJ Hauled To Court Over Rape

By A Correspondent- Mbare wheelspinner DJ Malovers was on Wednesday dragged to court to answer to rap_e charges after he reportedly rap_ed his 13-year-old girlfriend.

The suspect Tawana Kamwendo was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga who remanded him in custody to October 27 and advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

The court heard that on September 19, the complainant left her home in Budiriro at around 6am to visit her boyfriend in Mbare.

She reportedly found him waiting for her at ZBC bus stop and the couple went to Kamwendo’s house where the complainant prepared food for her boyfriend.

It is alleged that when Kamwendo finished eating, he removed his clothes and lay on the bed and dragged the complainant onto the bed and removed her clothes then rap_ed her.

The matter came to light after the complainant told her aunt and a police report was made.