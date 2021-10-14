Mnangagwa Commissions “Muriwo neMapotato” Plant In Chinese-Ravaged Area.
14 October 2021
By Farai D Hove | The ZANU Pf president Emmerson Mnangagwa flares up his muriwo neMapotato joke into reality as he commissions a vegetable plant.
Mnangagwa today officially opens the Mutoko Royal Fruit and Veggies Plant at Tabudirira Vocational Training Centre.
The state media said the Agro-processing plant being officially opened, also has capacity to produce tomato puree and mango juice.
It comes at a time when horticulture producers in the Chinese-mining-ravaged, Mutoko, Murewa and UMP areas, were having post harvest losses, as the ZBC reported.
