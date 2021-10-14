ZANU PF Ready For the Annual Conference

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | Dr Mike Bimha the ZANU PF acting spokesperson was in a jovial mood as he announced that “All is now set for the Zanu PF Annual People’s Conference which will be held both physically and virtually.”

This year Mashonaland Central Province is hosting the event. Cde Bimha reiterated that Zanu PF top brass will attend the conference physically from Bindura while other delegates will follow proceedings virtually from their respective provinces in line with COVID protocol.

The delegates from Zanu PF Mashonaland Central will also follow proceedings virtually from another site to minimise the risk of contracting the Covid 19 infection.

Cde Dr Bimha said this as he

addressed a special press briefing at the revolutionary Zanu PF Headquarters on Wednesday the 13th of October 2021. Dr Bimha was elated as he went on to say “preparations were now at a very advanced stage.”

This is the historical conference as it is the first conference to be held partly virtually and again it is the first time since the history of Zanu Pf conference to be held in October.

All the years the conference was held in December of each year. Cde Dr Bimha added that there is a lot of interest and excitement from delegates in the provinces to be making history in this conference.

Cde Bimha said.

“The preparations have gone well. I can safely say that preparations are now 90 percent complete.

“Our theme this year is, “Growing and modernising the economy towards the Vision 2030.”

The few members who will be on site in Bindura will be those in The Politburo and some Central Committee members. These with some few selected and the members of the press will be gathered in Bindura where events will be held centrally and there will be participation of other delegations at their various centres in the provinces.”

Cde Bimha said on the 9th October Last Saturday, top party officials were in Bindura where the shade was being set up and the ICT equipment tested for the virtual audiences, and the test run seemed to be flawless.

Despite the near completion of the preparations cde Dr Bimha said the party will continue to fine-tune the preparations to make the historical event more memorable.

The acting spokes person Bimha said

“We have various sub-committee members working on various aspects in terms of preparations from transport, welfare, legal and documentation, information and publicity, and health, among others. We believe that this will, again, be a very successful conference.”

During the briefing cde Bimha

took time to thank exhibitors who participated in this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

“Despite the pandemic, there was a big turnout from the public and private sector, bearing in mind that the private sector was affected adversely by the Covid-19 pandemic in terms of the lockdowns and the other disturbances associated with the pandemic. Despite this, industries came in full force and participated fully. The quality of our stands was very high and really matched the standards by our international guests. On the second day of the ZITF, we had the International Business Conference, which was graced by the Vice President, Cde Constantino Chiwenga. There was full participation by the entire Cabinet that was present either to make deliberations and also to hear the presentations from the private sector.

”Dr Bimha said discussions during the conference were frank and open.

“I would like to believe that going forward, we should see more and more of the interface of the private sector and Government. While talking of our growing economy, it is really the private sector that drives our economy and Government stance to create a conducive environment,”

Dr Bimha said the Government was playing its part of ensuring the operating environment was conducive for businesses to thrive.

In the mean time the first secretary and the president of ZANU PF and Zimbabwe.

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa arrived in Mutoko to commission the Tabudirira Fruit and Vegetable Processing Hub,a project which is aimed at empowering youths and promote value addition.

The hub was funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) with the International Labour Organisation as its technical partner and the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation as the initiator.

The project has established a company, Mutoko Royal Fruits and Veggies jointly owned by the farmers who hold 60 per cent shareholding and Government 40 per cent.

Of the Government shareholding, the local vocational training centre holds 10 per cent.

The 60 per cent shareholding of youth and women private business corporations is held by three entities, Green Set Horticulture, Kubatana Tomato Production and Chiruka Mari Horticulture. Each has 20 per cent shares.

ZANU PF will be walking shoulder high to the conference as Mnangagwa succeeds in his pledge to eradicate poverty and revamp the economic system which has been struggling. .

