MDC Alliance Attacked Again

Share











By A Correspondent- The MDC Alliance yesterday claimed that Zanu PF supporters mounted a “roadblock” in Gutu, kidnapped and beat up some opposition supporters at their meeting with party leader Nelson Chamisa, who is on a whirlwind tour of Masvingo province.

Chamisa’s tour has been marred by violence, with Zanu PF supporters blocking and attacking his entourage, protesting against what they claim was his support for the Western-imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe.

The kidnapping and torture claims by Chamisa’s party came at a time when civic organisations, United Kingdom and the United States condemned political violence in the country.

Said the party’s youth wing:

“ZANU PF thugs this afternoon vandalized a vehicle in which our Youth Acting Organiser, Lovejoy Chitengu was travelling. This happened at Mupandawana,Gutu. He was headed to Bhasera. We shall not fold our hands in face of provocation!”

Meanwhile, the MDC-A said six of its members were kidnapped and beaten at an illegal roadblock allegedly mounted by ZANU PF activists.

They were on their way back from a meeting being addressed by the party’s president Nelson Chamisa.

The MDC-A posted on Twitter:6 MDC Alliance members have been kidnapped & beaten on their way back from a meeting being addressed by Chamisa.

They were attacked at Gutu Garage in Mupandawana. This was at an illegal roadblock manned by Zanu PF youth. @PoliceZimbabwe were present watching the attack.

We have been contacted by @CouncilorMutub1 who advises that his vehicle was stoned in Gutu. He was with 3 others who are now missing.

He fled for his life after Zanu PF youth attacked their car. Illegal roadblocks manned by Zanu PF have been mounted throughout Gutu.

Zanu PF youths have unleashed an orgy of violence in Gutu following a meeting held there by President @nelsonchamisa.

Those who are coming back from the meeting are being arbitrarily kidnapped & beaten. Cars are being stoned. A number of members are missing.

Earlier on Thursday, Chamisa held a meeting with community leaders, war veterans, opinion makers, vendors and special interest groups in Gutu.

The party said it is forming a broad alliance to secure six million votes in the 2023 general elections.

-Newsday/ZimEye