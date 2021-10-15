Probe Into Chinese Run SAS Mine Deaths Commence

By A Correspondent- Mazowe South MP Fortune Chasi has said an investigation into the circumstances relating to the death of eight workers at a Chinese-run mine after an oxygen tank last week exploded has commenced.

Six Chinese nationals and two Zimbabweans perished when oxygen cylinders burst at SAS Mine Lowdale.

Operations were halted at the mine to pave way for investigations. The inquiry is being carried out by officials from the Mines ministry.

Addressing a Press conference yesterday, Chasi described the accident as “unprecedented and sad.”

“It is premature to try and cast blame on anyone as investigations are underway,” Chasi said, adding that families of the deceased would be compensated.

The burial of the two Zimbabweans was financed by the company, which commenced operations in Zimbabwe in 2006. The Chinese’s remains will be repatriated to China.

“As MP, my interest was to ensure that the locals are buried respectfully. I was more than satisfied with the assistance the company gave,” he said.

Addressing the same Press conference, SAS spokesperson Daniel Mlalazi said the enquiry was meant to unravel the specific cause of the tragic accident.

“We are not a bogus company. We are trying to ascertain the real cause of the accident. At the moment, we have no one to blame,” Mlalazi said.

The firm, which has 280 employees, has gold and nickel mining operations in Mazowe, Guruve, Magunje and Karoi.-Newsday