Cops In Soup For Assaulting Zanu Pf Stalwarts

Share











A Zimbabwean anti-riot police officer stands guard on an empty street on August 2, 2018 in Harare, Zimbabwe. Tension remains high following yesterday’s deadly clashes between security forces and people demonstrating against alleged election fraud, with the Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) still to announce the results of Monday’s presidential election, the first since Robert Mugabe was ousted last year. (Footage by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By A Correspondent| Fifteen police officers, who were arrested on Wednesday, have been taken to court for allegedly disrupting a Zanu PF meeting and assaulting party members in Bindura, Mashonaland Central province, two weeks ago.

The 15 were taken to court yesterday to answer to a charge of public violence. They were thrown into cells in police uniform, according to police sources.

Dick Wisdom Mhonda (38), Munyaradzi Mwaka Marowa (32), Tatenda Bradwell Makuvaza (28), Ndlela Madhenkosi (29), Darlington Tsikai (34), Evidence Kusemwaenda (33), Yeukai Beatrice Guvamombe (36), Allex Zviramwa (43), Raymond Guveya (35), Trymore Nyambo (37), Tawanda Chakanyuka (32), Martin Mutize (32), Victor Sibanda (34), Emmanuel Timoti (39) and Brian Hlahla (41) are all from Bindura Rural Police Station.

Part of the charge sheet read: “On October 5, 2021, at Mupandira Business Centre, Musana, Bindura, the accused, who are police officers and their accomplices, who are still at large, went to the place of occurrence armed with batons and tear canisters.

“The accused also had two police dogs and were driving in three private motor vehicles, a Honda Fit, a Nissan Vanette belonging to Lloyd Chiropa, who is still outstanding, and a Nissan Sunny belonging to accused number one.

“The accused were numbering 18. Upon arrival at the business centre, the accused, without being provoked, disembarked from the motor vehicles and indiscriminately assaulted the complainants using batons.”

The charge sheet further read: “The accused also set the police dogs and released tear smoke on the complainants which caused pandemonium at the business centre. By so doing, the accused forcibly and, to a serious extent, disturbed peace, security or order of the public and invaded the rights of the complainants.

“The complainants sustained varying degrees of injuries and were referred to hospital for treatment. The medical

reports can be produced as evidence.”

They appeared before Bindura magistrate Tinashe Ndokera with prosecutor Clement Kuwanda saying the 15 did not deserve bail because as police officers they were conversant with the country’s porous borders, which makes them potential flight risks.

They were remanded in custody to today for bail ruling.

Some of the complainants, the police said, were old and disabled, hence the moral blameworthiness of the accused was very high.

According to police sources, the 15 were arrested for bashing Zanu PF supporters who were at a district restructuring meeting at the business centre.

This was after three of their members had been beaten up by ruling party supporters while trying to arrest a suspect, who is believed to be a Zanu PF member.

“Three police officers went to arrest a wanted person and upon arresting, people from the village including the accused began to attack the police, leading to one of the police officers getting seriously injured,” a police source said.

“The other police officers then reacted in a bid to arrest the culprits, so in the process interrupted a Zanu PF meeting. Now the police are under fire for reacting and disrupting Zanu PF elections. Things have turned nasty.”- NewsDay