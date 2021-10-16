Daughter Torments Own Mum

By A Correspondent- Bessie Ndlovu of Pumula South suburb is facing tough times at the hands of her daughter Monalisa Mabeza who labels her a witch and accuses her of having bewitched her.

Her wayward and furious daughter threatens to kill her.

Bessie said Monalisa comes home late at night and when she asks her where she would have been, Monalisa would hurl insults at her while telling her straight to her face that she was a witch and she bewitched her causing her to suffer bad luck.

Monalisa has an eight-month-old child and most of the times she does not sleep at home, she would come home on the following day at around 9am. When her mother asks her why she leaves the child unattended the whole night, she gets violent while threatening to assault her to death.

Fearing for her life, Bessie engaged the Western Commonage Civil Court so that her daughter would reform.

“I am applying for a protection order against my daughter Monalisa Mabeza. She accuses me of having bewitched her causing her to have bad luck and fail to make money.

The other problem with her is that she leaves behind her eight-month-old child and spends the night somewhere and would come in the following day at around 9am. When I ask her where she would have been, she insults me and threatens to kill me.

She even steals my clothes and plates and sells them,” she said.

The presiding magistrate Jeconia Prince Ncube granted Bessie a protection order against her troublesome daughter.

Monalisa was ordered to refrain from verbally and emotionally abusing her mother.

And was ordered not to steal her mother’s plates and clothes.-BMetro