Fresh Rape Headache For Magaya

By A Correspondent- The Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministry founder Walter Magaya is facing a fresh headache as rape charges takes new twist.

This comes after the Supreme Court has thrown away the appeal made by the clergy man that sought to stop investigation into his rape cases by the Zimbabwe Gender Commission.

In a land mark ruling handed by the Supreme Court Judge, Justice Patel, the Zimbabwe Gender Commission is authorized by the constitution to investigate any cases that the Commission feels have impact on gender, sexually harassment or similar cases in the event that complainants with draw.

Sometime in 2018 several rape cases were reported against the clergyman, with most of those cases dying a natural death after witnesses and victims withdrew the cases.

It was that point that the Zimbabwe Gender Commission sought to pursue the courts to go ahead with the investigations.

At that point Prophet Magaya approached the Supreme Court to stop the commission from investigating him.

However the Supreme Court has now ruled in favor of the commission.

“The court a quo concluded that the Commission, had, under s 7 of the Act, the power to conduct an investigation and, where the investigation reveals systemic barriers prejudicial to gender equality, etc, after informing the Minister, make a report to Parliament on its findings. The court a quo found that there was no immediate impact on the appellant from the investigation as contemplated by the Commission,” read part of the judgement.

The clergyman is not new to court rooms as he has over the time being held in deck in connection with sexual harassment of his congregates.