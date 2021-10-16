Leicester City’s Zimbabwean Star Ready To Excel

Leicester City youngster Tawanda Maswanhise has committed his future to the Warriors but wants Zifa to clean its house first, his father Jeffrey has revealed.

Tawanda holds English citizenship but qualifies to feature for the national team through his Zimbabwean parents.

The 18-year-old has been dubbed one of the brightest prospects at the Foxes academy and trained with the senior squad in the pre-season.

The attacker was also standout for the club’s under-18s and caught the eye of coach Brendan Rodgers for the first towards the end of the previous campaign. He made his debut appearance in the first-team squad in May in a league match against Manchester United.

Speaking to the Herald, Jeffrey, a former sprinter who represented Zimbabwe at the 1998 and 2002 Commonwealth Games, explained his son’s desire to play for the Warriors.

“He will come and play for Zimbabwe,” he said. “We need to sort out one or two things and also these guys there (at ZIFA), they need to sort out their administration.

“Remember, I used to be part of the system. It seems like it’s getting worse but, hopefully, things will get better.

‘’So, don’t worry, he will come.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Tawanda Maswanhise