Passion Java Seen In A Zanu PF Junta Meeting

Share











By A Correspondent- Controversial preacher and socialite Passion Java, Friday attended a Zanu PF junta meeting with Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri.

The junta meeting was discussing Muchinguri’s today Mutasa district visit.

Muchinguri will be the guest-of-honour at the Nyanga-Mutasa district sports tournament launch at Mutasa DC sports ground.

Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry is part of the event.

Writing on his Instagram account dubbed; @prophetpassion, Java confirmed holding a “successful” one-hour meeting with Muchinguri. He also uploaded photos posing with the Defence Minister.

Prophet Passion later uploaded a video on his Instagram account announcing officials from the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) and a business lobby group, the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) would also grace the maiden district sports tournament.

He jokingly questioned why some people are ungrateful for development projects initiated under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s “New Dispensation”.

“Gafa Prophet Passion Java, I am together with Honourable Minister Muchinguri and AAG cash for team is here to tell you that this coming Saturday there will be Mutasa-Nyanga sports tournament.

“Minister of Sports will be available as well as ZIFA, whilst AAG will make cash rain on the top competitors.

” So why would you deny things which are developing in our country that belongs to President E D Mnangagwa?” Passion said, urging the public to attend the sports tournament or watch the event online.

In the video, Java was flanked by AAG president Mike Chimombe who is also Zanu PF youth empowerment secretary.

At the AAG Chimombe is deputised by Java and others.

NewZimbabwe