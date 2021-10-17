Cop Runs Over 9yr, Attempts To Flee Scene

By A Correspondent- Villagers in Dete, Hwange, have appealed to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development to erect visible traffic signs to control vehicles as well as the construction of speed humps at a “black spot” in the area where several people have been killed by speeding vehicles.

This comes after a police officer driving one of the newly commissioned service vehicles ran over and killed a 9-year-old Grade 3 female pupil before attempting to flee the scene on Friday.

According to CITE, the incident happened at around 7 am as school children made their way to Ndangababi primary school from various villages.

The vehicle was part of a new fleet bought by the government for law enforcement and was destined for use by Dete police station.

Villagers who witnessed the accident said the speeding police vehicle was on its way from Hwange and the driver failed to see the deceased who was crossing the road.

Ward councillor, Cosmas Mwakiposa, said the villagers were deeply saddened by the incident which they say could have been avoided had the police officer been cautious. He said:

The community is angry and are complaining because this has been happening for some years without any action from the government. What angered them the most is that such things could have been avoided had motorists exercised caution when passing through busy places such as this. As the councillor l am appealing to authorities to put zebra crossing marks at areas where school children cross so extra caution is taken.

Mwakiposa said to date over 30 people including children had been killed while crossing the road at Cross Dete. He added:

The Ministry of Transport should act by setting up traffic signage and introduce speed humps to curb these accidents. The number of people killed is frightening and we are surprised why authorities have not acted. Last month a man was killed after being run over by a haulage truck as he attempted to cross the road.

Two years earlier a grade 4 learner was crushed to death by a haulage truck while her friend survived by a whisker as they made their way to school.

National spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the death, saying investigations into circumstances surrounding the incident were underway but said the police officer was not hurt.